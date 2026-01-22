Nominaciones de los premios Oscar 2026: lista completa de categorías

La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer hoy la lista de películas, actores y directores que competirán en la 98ª edición de sus premios, cuya gala se celebrará el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
El acto de las nominaciones fue conducido por los actores Danielle Brooks, previamente nominada por The Color Purple, y Lewis Pullman, conocido por su participación en Top Gun: Maverick. La lectura de los seleccionados se realizó en vivo desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater, en Beverly Hills.
The Secret Agent’, ‘One Battle After Another’ y ‘Sinners’ se encuentran entre las nominadas al Óscar a mejor película junto a ‘Frankenstein’ y ‘Marty Supreme’.
El listado lo completan ‘Bugonia’, ‘F1’, ‘Hamnet’, ‘Train Dreams’ y ‘Sentimental Value’ en una carrera cuyo ganador se dará a conocer el próximo 15 de marzo en una gala que se celebrará en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, la lista de nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2026.
Mejor película: “Bugonia”, “F1”, “Frankenstein”, “Hamnet”, “Marty Supreme”, “One Battle After Another”, “The Secret Agent”, “Sentimental Value”, “Sinners”, “Train Dreams”
Mejor dirección: Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”; Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”.
Actriz principal: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”.
Actor principal: Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”: Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”.
Actriz de reparto: Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”.
Actor de reparto: Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”; Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”; Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”.
Guion adaptado: “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle After Another”; “Trains Dreams”.
Guion original: “Blue Moon”; “It Was Just and Accident”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”.
Largometraje animado“Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2”.
Película internacional: “The Secret Agent” (Brasil); “It Was Just an Accident” (Francia); “Sentimental Value” (Noruega); “Sirat” (España); “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez).
Canción original: “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”; “I Lied to You” from “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”; “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”.
Montaje: “F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”.
Cinematografía: “Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”.
Maquillaje y estilismo de cabello: “Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister”.
Diseño de vestuario: “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”“Marty Supreme”; “Sinners”.
Mejor reparto: “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners”.
Banda sonora original: “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”.
Diseño de producción: “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”.
Sonido: “F1”“; Frankenstein”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirat”.
Efectos visuales: “Avatar: Fire and Ash”;“ F1”; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners”.
Largometraje documental: “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting Through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”; “The Perfect Neighbor”.
Cortometraje documental; “All the Empty Rooms”; “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”; “The Devil Is Busy”; “Perfectly a Strangeness”.
Cortometraje animado: “Butterfly”; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters”Cortometraje de acción real“Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva”.