Nominaciones de los premios Oscar 2026: lista completa de categorías

Los Ángeles

The Secret Agent’, ‘One Battle After Another’ y ‘ Sinners ’ se encuentran entre las nominadas al Óscar a mejor película junto a ‘Frankenstein’ y ‘Marty Supreme’ .

A continuación, la lista de nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2026.

Mejor película: “Bugonia”, “F1”, “Frankenstein”, “Hamnet”, “Marty Supreme”, “One Battle After Another”, “The Secret Agent”, “Sentimental Value”, “Sinners”, “Train Dreams”

Mejor dirección: Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”; Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”.

Actriz principal: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”.

Actor principal: Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”: Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”.

Actriz de reparto: Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”.



Actor de reparto: Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”; Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”; Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”.



Guion adaptado: “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle After Another”; “Trains Dreams”.



Guion original: “Blue Moon”; “It Was Just and Accident”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”.



Largometraje animado“Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2”.



Película internacional: “The Secret Agent” (Brasil); “It Was Just an Accident” (Francia); “Sentimental Value” (Noruega); “Sirat” (España); “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez).



Canción original: “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”; “I Lied to You” from “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”; “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”.



Montaje: “F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”.



Cinematografía: “Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”.



Maquillaje y estilismo de cabello: “Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister”.



Diseño de vestuario: “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”“Marty Supreme”; “Sinners”.



Mejor reparto: “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners”.



Banda sonora original: “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”.



Diseño de producción: “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”.



Sonido: “F1”“; Frankenstein”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirat”.



Efectos visuales: “Avatar: Fire and Ash”;“ F1”; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners”.



Largometraje documental: “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting Through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”; “The Perfect Neighbor”.



Cortometraje documental; “All the Empty Rooms”; “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”; “The Devil Is Busy”; “Perfectly a Strangeness”.



Cortometraje animado: “Butterfly”; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters”Cortometraje de acción real“Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva”.



