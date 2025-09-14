Ellos son los nominados para los Premios Emmy 2025

Los Ángeles, California.

‘Severance’, con 27 candidaturas, y ‘The Penguin’, con 24, son las series más nominadas en la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, según anunció la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebra este domingo 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. Acá repasamos las nominaciones de las principales categorías.

LAS SERIES

Mejor comedia:

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘The Bear’

‘Nobody Wants This’

‘Hacks’

‘Only Murders In The Building’

‘Shrinking’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’.‘The Studio’

Mejor drama

‘Andor’

‘The Diplomat’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Paradise’

‘The Pitt’

‘Severance’

‘Slow Horses’

‘The White Lotus’

Mejor serie limitada

‘Adolescence’

‘Dying for Sex’

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

‘The Penguin’

‘Black Mirror’.

ACTORES Y ACTRICES PRINCIPALES NOMINADOS

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody (‘Nobody Wants This’)

Seth Rogen (‘The Studio’)

Jason Segel (‘Shrinking’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Kristen Bell (‘Nobody Wants This’)

Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Uzo Aduba (‘The Residence’)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown (‘Paradise’)

Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)

Pedro Pascal (‘The Last of Us’)

Adam Scott (‘Severance’)

Noah Wyle (‘The Pitt’).

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Kathy Bates (‘Matlock’)

Britt Lower (‘Severance’)

Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’)

Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’)

Sharon Horgan (‘Bad Sisters’)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada

Colin Farrell (‘The Penguin’)

Stephen Graham (‘Adolescence’)

Brian Tyree Henry (‘Dope Thief’)

Cooper Koch (‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’)

Jake Gyllenhaal (‘Presumed Innocent’).

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada

Cate Blanchett (‘Disclaimer’)

Cristin Milioti (‘The Penguin’)

Michelle Williams (‘Dying for Sex’)

Meghann Fahy (‘Sirens’)

Rashida Jones (‘Black Mirror’)



LAS CATEGORÍAS SECUNDARIAS DE INTERPRETACIÓN