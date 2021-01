Biden: "Nuestra democracia está bajo un ataque sin precedentes"

America is so much better than what we’re seeing today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021 I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021 Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021