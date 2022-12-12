Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Después de que el escándalo y el boicot hundieron a la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y sacaron de la televisión la transmisión de los Globos de Oro durante un año, los nominados al cine y televisión se anunciaron este lunes.

El espectáculo de este año podría ser decisivo para la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, la organización que organiza la premiación.

Con las estrellas rechazando los Globos de Oro, NBC canceló el año pasado la transmisión que habría tenido lugar en enero. En cambio, la gala se realizó en el Beverly Hilton sin la asistencia de ningún nominado. Los ganadores fueron anunciados en Twitter.

La entrega de los premios se transmitirá el 10 de enero, con el comediante Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.

La lista de nominados:

Mejor drama:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor dirección en una película:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor principal en drama:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática:

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actriz principal en una película dramática :

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor en una seria dramática:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actor secundario en una película:

Bendran Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherinst

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne -The Good Nurse

Mejor película musical o comedia:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor película animada:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor película en idioma no inglés:

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en un musical o comedia:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en un musical o comedia:

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor serie musical o comedia:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión:

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia o drama:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor guion original - Película:

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guion-Película:

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor banda sonora en una película:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Women Talking

Babylon

Los Fabelman

Mejor canción original en una película:

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)