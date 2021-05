Estudio en EEUU encuentra reducido número de casos covid en vacunados con dos dosis

It takes 2 weeks after #COVID19 vaccination to be fully vaccinated.



As of May 24, 2021, more than 163 million people across the United States had received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Of those, more than 130 million are fully vaccinated.



— CDC (@CDCgov) May 24, 2021