Los arrestos de migrantes en la frontera de EEUU marcan otro máximo

In April, CBP encountered over 178,000 persons attempting entry along the SW border. This FY, CBP has already had over 749,600 encounters.



Press release: https://t.co/Xq3vYWu38p

Enforcement stats: https://t.co/AcdShCXjDS

SW Land Border Encounters: https://t.co/i3vbVkLjpB pic.twitter.com/kDkqgOQbyF — CBP (@CBP) May 12, 2021