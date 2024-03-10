Espectáculos
11/03/2024
12:30 PM

Listado de los ganadores en la 96 edición de los Óscar

  • 10 marzo 2024 /
  • Agencia EFE

Una noche llena histórica, llena de glamour se vivió los Premios Oscar 2024, donde la cinta Oppenheimer figuró como favorita desde el inicio y arrasó con siete categorías.

    Los premios Oscar se realizaron este domingo 10 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Angeles.

    KEVIN WINTER / Getty Images via AFP

‘Oppenheimer’, de Christopher Nolan, triunfó este domingo en la 96 edición de los Óscar con siete estatuillas de las 13 a las que optaba en total, que hacían de ella la favorita de la noche.

Este es el listado de los premiados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA: ’Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Christopher Nolan, por ‘Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR ACTOR: Cillian Murphy, por ‘Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Robert Downey Jr., por ‘Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ: Emma Stone, por ‘Poor Things’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por ‘The Holdovers’.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL: ’The zone of interest’, de Jonathan Glazer.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN: ’The boy and the Heron’, de Hayao Miyazaki.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA: Hoyte van Hoytema, por ‘Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR MONTAJE: ’Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO: Holly Waddington, por ‘Poor Things’.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: Cord Jefferson, por ‘American Fiction’.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL: ’20 days in Mariupol’, de Mstyslav Chernov.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: ’The last repair shop’, de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN: ’Poor Things’.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES: ’Godzilla minus one’.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN: ’War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko’, de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN: ’The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’, de Wes Anderson.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por ‘Poor Things’.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA: Ludwig Göransson, por ‘Oppenheimer’.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: ’What was I made for?’, de Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

MEJOR SONIDO: ’The zone of interest’.
