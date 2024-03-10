Listado de los ganadores en la 96 edición de los Óscar

‘Oppenheimer’, de Christopher Nolan, triunfó este domingo en la 96 edición de los Óscar con siete estatuillas de las 13 a las que optaba en total, que hacían de ella la favorita de la noche.
Este es el listado de los premiados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA: ’Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Christopher Nolan, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR ACTOR: Cillian Murphy, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Robert Downey Jr., por ‘Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ: Emma Stone, por ‘Poor Things’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por ‘The Holdovers’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL: ’The zone of interest’, de Jonathan Glazer.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN: ’The boy and the Heron’, de Hayao Miyazaki.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA: Hoyte van Hoytema, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR MONTAJE: ’Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO: Holly Waddington, por ‘Poor Things’.
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: Cord Jefferson, por ‘American Fiction’.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL: ’20 days in Mariupol’, de Mstyslav Chernov.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: ’The last repair shop’, de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN: ’Poor Things’.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES: ’Godzilla minus one’.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN: ’War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko’, de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN: ’The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’, de Wes Anderson.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por ‘Poor Things’.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA: Ludwig Göransson, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: ’What was I made for?’, de Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
MEJOR SONIDO: ’The zone of interest’.