Golden Globe 2020: Listado de los nominados en cine a la 77 edición

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este lunes en Los Ángeles (EEUU) las nominaciones para la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro.

Estos son los candidatos en el apartado cinematográfico:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA:

-"1917"-"The Irishman"

-"Joker"-"Marriage Story"

-"The Two Popes"

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

-"Dolemite is my Name"

-"Jojo Rabbit"

-"Knives out"

-"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

-"Rocketman"



MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:

-Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y gloria")

-Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")

-Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

-Joaquín Phoenix ("Joker")

-Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

-Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

-Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

-Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

-Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

-Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

-Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

-Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

-Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

-Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

-Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

-Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")

-Awkwafina ("The Farewell")

-Cate Blanchet ("Where'd You Go, Bernadette")

-Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")

-Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

-Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

-Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

-Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

-Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

-Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

-Jennifer López ("Hustlers")

-Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

-Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

-Annette Bening ("The Report")

-Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

-Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

-Quentin Tarantino

-Sam Mendes ("1917")

-Todd Phillips ("Joker")

-Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")



MEJOR GUION

-Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won ("Parasite")

-Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

-Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")

-Anthony Mccarten ("The Two Popes")

-Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA (NO INGLESA)

-"Dolor y Gloria" (España)

-"Portrait de la jeune fille en feu" (Francia)

- "Parasite" (Corea del Sur)

-"Les Misérables" (Francia)

-"The Farewell" (EE.UU. en chino)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

-"Frozen 2"

-"How to train your Dragon: The Hidden World"

-"The Lion King"

-"Missing Link"

-"Toy Story 4"

MEJOR MONTAJE

-"Little Women"

-"Joker"

-"Marriage Story"

-"1917"

-"Motherless Brooklyn"

MEJOR CANCIÓN

-"Beautiful Ghosts" — "Cats" -"I'm Gonna Love me Again" — "Rocketman"

-"Into the Unknown" — "Frozen 2" -"Spirit" — "The Lion King"

-"Stand up" — "Harriet"