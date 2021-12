CHIRLA members will be in Washington DC til #BuildBackBetter passes in #Senate, ensuring it includes a registry update. Today, they marched with @MaketheRoadNY and spoke at press conference w/@repaoc, @RepLouCorrea, @RepJimmyGomez @RepChuyGarcia, @RepAdrianoEspaillat and others! pic.twitter.com/kDHakd4CyL