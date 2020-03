Dos legisladores de EEUU estuvieron expuestos al coronavirus antes de reunirse con Trump

This is an absolute tragedy. It is also deeply saddening that when presented with an opportunity to lead, @RepMattGaetz chose to make a cheap joke about an epidemic that would ultimately claim the life of one of his constituents.



My prayers are with the victim’s family. https://t.co/dEjWH8MY4o pic.twitter.com/yRAsHPlPJI — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) March 7, 2020