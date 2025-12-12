The Game Awards 2025: la lista completa de ganadores

El gran ganador de la noche fue Sandfall Interactive. El estudio francés se llevó un total de ocho premios por su gran éxito, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, incluyendo los prestigiosos premios al Juego del Año, Mejor RPG, Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Música, y Mejor Juego Independiente. A continuación la lista de los ganadores de las principales categorías:
Juego del año
Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR
Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Donkey Kong BananzaHades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
La mejor dirección de juego
Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR
Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of YōteiHades II, Split Fiction
Mejor narrativa
Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR
Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of Yōtei, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Silent Hill
Mejor dirección de arte
Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR
Death Stranding 2: En la playa,Ghost of Yōtei,Hades II,Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor banda sonora y música
Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Darren Korb, Hades II, Lorien Testard , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei, Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
El mejor diseño de audio
Battlefield 6 – GANADOR
Clair Obscur: Expedición 33, Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of YōteiSilent Hill.
Mejor rendimiento
Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Erika Ishii, Ghost of YōteiJennifer English ,
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill fTroy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Otras categorías:
La mejor familia
Donkey Kong Bananza – ¡GANADOR
Lego Voyagers
Mario Kart World
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Split Fiction
Los mejores deportes/carreras
EA Sports FC 26F1 25
Mario Kart World – GANADOR
Revancha, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
El mejor multijugador
Arc Raiders – GANADOR
Battlefield 6, Elden Ring Nightreign, PeakSplit Fiction
Mejor adaptación
Una película de Minecraft, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, The Last of Us: Temporada 2 – GANADOR