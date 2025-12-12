  1. Inicio
The Game Awards 2025: la lista completa de ganadores

Todos los premios de The Game Awards desde el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles.

  • Actualizado: 12 de diciembre de 2025 a las 16:07 -
The Game Awards 2025 se realizaron el 11 de diciembre el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles.

El gran ganador de la noche fue Sandfall Interactive. El estudio francés se llevó un total de ocho premios por su gran éxito, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, incluyendo los prestigiosos premios al Juego del Año, Mejor RPG, Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Música, y Mejor Juego Independiente. A continuación la lista de los ganadores de las principales categorías:

Juego del año

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Donkey Kong BananzaHades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

La mejor dirección de juego

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of YōteiHades II, Split Fiction

Mejor narrativa

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of Yōtei, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Silent Hill

Mejor dirección de arte

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa,Ghost of Yōtei,Hades II,Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor banda sonora y música

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Darren Korb, Hades II, Lorien Testard , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei, Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

El mejor diseño de audio

Battlefield 6 – GANADOR

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33, Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of YōteiSilent Hill.

Mejor rendimiento

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Erika Ishii, Ghost of YōteiJennifer English ,

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill fTroy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Otras categorías:

La mejor familia

Donkey Kong Bananza – ¡GANADOR

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Los mejores deportes/carreras

EA Sports FC 26F1 25

Mario Kart World – GANADOR

Revancha, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

El mejor multijugador

Arc Raiders – GANADOR

Battlefield 6, Elden Ring Nightreign, PeakSplit Fiction

Mejor adaptación

Una película de Minecraft, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, The Last of Us: Temporada 2 – GANADOR

