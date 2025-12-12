The Game Awards 2025: la lista completa de ganadores

El gran ganador de la noche fue Sandfall Interactive. El estudio francés se llevó un total de ocho premios por su gran éxito, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, incluyendo los prestigiosos premios al Juego del Año, Mejor RPG, Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Música, y Mejor Juego Independiente. A continuación la lista de los ganadores de las principales categorías:

Juego del año

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Donkey Kong BananzaHades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

La mejor dirección de juego

Boletín Recibirás diariamente las noticias nacionales e internacionales más destacadas del día.

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of YōteiHades II, Split Fiction

Mejor narrativa

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of Yōtei, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Silent Hill

Mejor dirección de arte

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: En la playa,Ghost of Yōtei,Hades II,Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor banda sonora y música

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Darren Korb, Hades II, Lorien Testard , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei, Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

El mejor diseño de audio

Battlefield 6 – GANADOR

Clair Obscur: Expedición 33, Death Stranding 2: En la playa, Ghost of YōteiSilent Hill.

Mejor rendimiento

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Erika Ishii, Ghost of YōteiJennifer English ,

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill fTroy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Otras categorías:

La mejor familia

Donkey Kong Bananza – ¡GANADOR

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Los mejores deportes/carreras

EA Sports FC 26F1 25

Mario Kart World – GANADOR

Revancha, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

El mejor multijugador

Arc Raiders – GANADOR

Battlefield 6, Elden Ring Nightreign, PeakSplit Fiction

Mejor adaptación

Una película de Minecraft, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, The Last of Us: Temporada 2 – GANADOR