Britney Spears seguirá bajo la tutela legal de su padre

I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ….. we don’t know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!! For me I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so damn wonderful !!! I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine ??? ... thank you for your support ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!