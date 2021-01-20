Fotogalerías Mundo

"Regresaremos": Así fue la despedida de Trump y Melania en la Casa Blanca antes de marcharse a Florida

La pareja presidencial y su familia se despidieron rodeados de sus seguidores antes de abordar el Air Force One hacia Florida.

20.01.2021 / Fotos: AFP
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. - President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)
1/13
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. - President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)
