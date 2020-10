Presentan cargos contra Netflix por su filme "Cuties"

View this post on Instagram

@westphaliantimes @marieserenarose broke this story today! Give them a follow!!!! I need you all to share this. I need Canadians to share this so the same can happen here. !! #timesup #CUTIES #NETFLIX This is what happens when we use those voices!!!! Are we still afraid to use our voices. Are we still afraid of being labelled as a conspiracy theorist? Are we still afraid of being a right wing conspiracy theorist? Tell me all the noise that we made in regards to cuties in regards to @netflix , look at what has come from that, look at how by simply using our voices we have actually done something. That’s how this works. If you haven’t figured that out by now, if you haven’t figured out that by using your voice by speaking truth, that maybe, yes you’re going to receive backlash or you’re going to be labelled as certain things, but would you rather be labelled as those things then see some change ?