Jessica Simpson sigue con problemas en su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! ?? I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH