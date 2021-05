Tormenta tropical "Ana" se disipará el lunes en el Atlántico

Subtropical Storm #Ana is now moving slowly to the northeast, away from Bermuda, with max winds of 40 mph. Its forward motion should increase over the next 24-36 h as it slowly succumbs to increasing shear, dry air, & decreasing sea surface temperatures.https://t.co/DmSjsk7aWd pic.twitter.com/FBmaDmy3r2 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 22, 2021