Congreso de EEUU podría bloquear venta de armas a Israel por bombardeos en Gaza

If my colleagues even mention Palestinians deserving human rights, they are aggressively bullied by those who prefer Israel as it is: apartheid, oppression, occupation and all.



My message to you all is this: do not be afraid to stand for justice. The American people are with us. https://t.co/jVS9kq3YAb — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 19, 2021