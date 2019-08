Estados Unidos reforzará patrulla fronteriza de El Salvador

(1/4) After a productive meeting with @nayibbukele, I'm excited to announce that the U.S. has signed a Letter of Intent with El Salvador to intensify our cooperation through 4 key lines of effort, led by the @DHSgov and the Minister of Justice & Public Security of El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/hGHfwblDJO — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) August 29, 2019 (2/4) This will expand collaboration with our partners in El Salvador to promote security & prosperity in Central America. President Bukele & his Admin are addressing irregular migration through a comprehensive approach & understand their unique role in managing this crisis. pic.twitter.com/99U0gpFovs — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) August 29, 2019 (2/4) This will expand collaboration with our partners in El Salvador to promote security & prosperity in Central America. President Bukele & his Admin are addressing irregular migration through a comprehensive approach & understand their unique role in managing this crisis. pic.twitter.com/99U0gpFovs — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) August 29, 2019 (4/4) At the same time, we share an understanding that our work can be expanded to the benefit of both our countries. As we move into the fall when irregular migratory flows typically spike, our collaboration on shared security challenges could not be more important. pic.twitter.com/BUNjw0mGob — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) August 29, 2019