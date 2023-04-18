Imágenes del derrumbe de un edificio de parqueo en NYC

Un muerto y cuatro heridos al derrumbarse un aparcamiento de 4 pisos en Nueva York.
Una persona ha muerto y cinco más han quedado heridas al derrumbarse un aparcamiento de cuatro pisos en el Bajo Manhattan por razones desconocidas, según han informado los bomberos de Nueva York.
Los bomberos que participaron en las primeras tareas de rescate tuvieron que abandonar el edificio por temor a que los daños estructurales provocaran otro derrumbe de los restos.
Los agentes continuaron las búsquedas con perros robots y drones para no poner en peligro a su personal.
New York (United States), 18/04/2023.- New York City Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a parking structure collapse in the Financial District of New York City, New York, USA, 18 April 2023. Fire Department officials have reported three injuries but advised they expect that to increase. (Incendio, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
New York (United States), 18/04/2023.- New York City Fire Department firefighters work on ladder trucks at the scene of a parking structure collapse in the Financial District of New York City, New York, USA, 18 April 2023. Fire Department officials have reported three injuries but advised they expect that to increase. (Incendio, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE