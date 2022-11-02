Las primeras imágenes del azote del huracán Lisa en Belice

El huracán Lisa toca tierra cerca de Ciudad de Belice con vientos de 140 km/h.
Palm trees move due to strong winds before the arrival of Hurricane Lisa in Belize City on November 2, 2022. - The northern part of Central America was on high alert Wednesday for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)
Vehicles make their way through a street flooded due to heavy rains before the arrival of Hurricane Lisa in Belize City on November 2,2022. - The northern part of Central America was on high alert Wednesday for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)
This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lisa approaching the Yucatan Peninsula on November 2, 2022, at 14:30UTC. - The northern part of Central America was on high alert November 2 for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. The US National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Honduras' Bay Islands, the coast of Belize and Mexico's Yucatan area stretching from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya. (Photo by Handout / NOAA/GOES / AFP)
A vehicle and pedestrians make their way through a street flooded due to heavy rains before the arrival of Hurricane Lisa in Belize City on November 2,2022. - The northern part of Central America was on high alert Wednesday for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)
En Ciudad de Belice se registran fuertes lluvias y el viento, mientras el casco histórico exhibía calles inundadas antes de la llegada de Lisa.
El Gobierno de Belice declaró alerta roja para toda la costa en tanto anunció el cierre de las escuelas y la habilitación de varios refugios.