Máxima tensión en Minneapolis a la espera del veredicto en juicio por muerte de George Floyd

La Guardia Nacional desplegó cientos de soldados para controlar las protestas contra la policía.

20.04.2021 / Fotos: AFP, EFE
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The jury began deliberating today at the courthouse in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020, Floyd's death sparked outrage, protests and riots around the globe. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The jury began deliberating today at the courthouse in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020, Floyd's death sparked outrage, protests and riots around the globe. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

