People’s Choice Awards 2022: nominados y todos los detalles

Este martes 6 de diciembre se celebrará los E! People’s Choice Awards, se llevará a cabo en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California.
El actor y cómico estadounidense Kenan Thompson será el encargado de conducir los E! People’s Choice Awards 2022.
En esta entrega, el público es quien elige a los ganadores en lo mejor de la televisión, música, cine, cultura pop y redes sociales.
Entre los nominados de este año se encuentran los íconos del cine Brad Pitt, Jennifer López, Dwayne Johnson y Viola Davis, las estrellas de televisión Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo y Quinta Brunson y los creadores de éxitos Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS y Bad Bunny.
Estas son las categorías más destacadas:
Película del año
“Bullet Train”
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
“Elvis”
“Jurassic World Dominion”
“Nope”“The Batman”
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Película de comedia
“Fire Island”
“Hustle”
“Hocus Pocus 2″
“Marry Me”
“Senior Year”
“The Adam Project”
“The Lost City”
“Ticket To Paradise”
Película de acción
“Black Adam”
“Bullet Train”
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
“Jurassic World Dominion”
“The Batman”
“The Woman King”
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Película de Drama
“Nope”
“Death on the Nile”
“Don’t Worry Darling”
“Elvis”
“Halloween Ends”
“Luckiest Girl Alive”
“Scream”
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
Actor del año
Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”
Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”
Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”
Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Actriz del año
Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
Joey King, “Bullet Train”
Keke Palmer, “Nope”
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Mejor actuación en película de Drama
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”
Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”
Keke Palmer, “Nope”
Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”
Mejor serie para maratonear
“Bridgerton”
“Bel-Air”
“Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Inventing Anna”
“Severance”
“The Bear”
“The Boys”
“The Thing About Pam”
Música
Artista Masculino del año
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Grupo del año
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
Canción del año
“About Damn Time” de Lizzo
“As It Was” de Harry Styles
“Break My Soul” de Beyoncé
“First Class” de Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand” de Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito” de Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl” de Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” de Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Álbum del año
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Artista Latino
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra