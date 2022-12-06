People’s Choice Awards 2022: nominados y todos los detalles

Estados Unidos.

Este martes 6 de diciembre se celebrará los E! People’s Choice Awards, se llevará a cabo en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California. El actor y cómico estadounidense Kenan Thompson será el encargado de conducir los E! People’s Choice Awards 2022. Puede leer: “El Ferxxo” confirma concierto en Honduras en 2023 En esta entrega, el público es quien elige a los ganadores en lo mejor de la televisión, música, cine, cultura pop y redes sociales.

Entre los nominados de este año se encuentran los íconos del cine Brad Pitt, Jennifer López, Dwayne Johnson y Viola Davis, las estrellas de televisión Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo y Quinta Brunson y los creadores de éxitos Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS y Bad Bunny. Además: Amber Heard quiere otro juicio contra Johnny Depp Estas son las categorías más destacadas:

Película del año

“Bullet Train” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” “Elvis” “Jurassic World Dominion” “Nope”“The Batman” “Thor: Love and Thunder” “Top Gun: Maverick”

Película de comedia

“Fire Island” “Hustle” “Hocus Pocus 2″ “Marry Me” “Senior Year” “The Adam Project” “The Lost City” “Ticket To Paradise”

Película de acción

“Black Adam” “Bullet Train” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” “Jurassic World Dominion” “The Batman” “The Woman King” “Thor: Love and Thunder” “Top Gun: Maverick”

Película de Drama

“Nope” “Death on the Nile” “Don’t Worry Darling” “Elvis” “Halloween Ends” “Luckiest Girl Alive” “Scream” “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Actor del año

Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train” Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder” Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion” Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope” Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam” Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project” Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Actriz del año

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile” Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project” Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me” Joey King, “Bullet Train” Keke Palmer, “Nope” Queen Latifah, Hustle Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Mejor actuación en película de Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis” Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope” Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling” Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile” Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling” Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends” Keke Palmer, “Nope” Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”

Mejor serie para maratonear

“Bridgerton” “Bel-Air” “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” “Inventing Anna” “Severance” “The Bear” “The Boys” “The Thing About Pam”

Música

Artista Masculino del año

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Drake Harry Styles Jack Harlow Kendrick Lamar Luke Combs The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año

Beyoncé Camila Cabello Doja Cat Lady Gaga Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Taylor Swift

Grupo del año

BTS 5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic Panic! At The Disco

Canción del año

“About Damn Time” de Lizzo “As It Was” de Harry Styles “Break My Soul” de Beyoncé “First Class” de Jack Harlow “Hold My Hand” de Lady Gaga “Me Porto Bonito” de Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone “Super Freaky Girl” de Nicki Minaj “Wait For U” de Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Álbum del año

Dawn FM, The Weeknd Growin’ Up, Luke Combs Harry’s House, Harry Styles Midnights, Taylor Swift Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar Renaissance, Beyoncé Special, Lizzo Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Artista Latino