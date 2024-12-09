Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025

Este lunes por la mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 82ª edición de los Golden Globe, (Globos de Oro) cuya ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 5 de enero en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Los actores Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut fueron los encargados de anunciar la lista de los nominados del 2025.

Ésta es la lista de nominados:

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

El chacal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

El juego del calamar

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Mejor actor de drama

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Mejor actriz de drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Mejor actor de musical o comedia

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Mejor actor de reparto en serie

Tadonobu Asano - Shōgun

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Diego Luna - La máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Allison Janney - La diplomática

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Mejor miniserie, serie antológica o película

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

CINE

Mejor drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor musical o comedia

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Desempeño notable en la taquilla

Deadpool & Wolverine

Intensamente 2

Gladiador 2

Wicked

Beetlejuice

Robot Salvaje

Twisters

Alien: Romulus

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light - India

Emilia Pérez - Francia

The Girl With the Needle - Dinamarca

I’m Still Here - Brasil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Alemania

Vermiglio - Italia

Mejor animación

Flow

Intensamente 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Robot Salvaje

Mejor actor de drama

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Mejor actriz de drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Cate Blanchett - Lee

Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Mejor actor de reparto

Denzel Washington - Gladiador II

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Yura Borisov - Anora

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Perez

Mejor dirección

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Mejor guion

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Mejor banda sonora

Conclave

The Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Perez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Mejor canción original

The Last Showgirl - “Beautiful That Way”

Challengers - “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez - “El Mal”

Better Man - “Forbidden Road”

Robot Salvaje - “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez - “Mi Camino”