Espectáculos
09/12/2024
08:59 AM

Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025

La organización de los Globos de Oro anunció hoy a los aspirantes a competir en la 82º edición de sus premios, cuya gala tendrá lugar el 5 de enero en Los Ángeles

    Los Premios Globo de Oro (Golden Globe Awards), son galardones concedidos por los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales en cine y televisión, tanto en los Estados Unidos como a nivel mundial.

     CAROLINE BREHMAN / EFE
Los Ángeles, California.

Este lunes por la mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 82ª edición de los Golden Globe, (Globos de Oro) cuya ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 5 de enero en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Los actores Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut fueron los encargados de anunciar la lista de los nominados del 2025.

Ésta es la lista de nominados:

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

El chacal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

El juego del calamar

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Mejor actor de drama

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Mejor actriz de drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Mejor actor de musical o comedia

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Mejor actor de reparto en serie

Tadonobu Asano - Shōgun

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Diego Luna - La máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Allison Janney - La diplomática

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Mejor miniserie, serie antológica o película

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

CINE

Mejor drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor musical o comedia

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Desempeño notable en la taquilla

Deadpool & Wolverine

Intensamente 2

Gladiador 2

Wicked

Beetlejuice

Robot Salvaje

Twisters

Alien: Romulus

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light - India

Emilia Pérez - Francia

The Girl With the Needle - Dinamarca

I’m Still Here - Brasil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Alemania

Vermiglio - Italia

Mejor animación

Flow

Intensamente 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Robot Salvaje

Mejor actor de drama

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Mejor actriz de drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Cate Blanchett - Lee

Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Mejor actor de reparto

Denzel Washington - Gladiador II

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Yura Borisov - Anora

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Perez

Mejor dirección

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Mejor guion

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Mejor banda sonora

Conclave

The Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Perez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Mejor canción original

The Last Showgirl - “Beautiful That Way”

Challengers - “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez - “El Mal”

Better Man - “Forbidden Road”

Robot Salvaje - “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez - “Mi Camino”

