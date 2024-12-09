Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025

Este lunes por la mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 82ª edición de los Golden Globe, (Globos de Oro) cuya ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 5 de enero en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Los actores Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut fueron los encargados de anunciar la lista de los nominados del 2025.
Ésta es la lista de nominados:
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama
El chacal
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
El juego del calamar
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
The Gentlemen
The Bear
Mejor actor de drama
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Mejor actriz de drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley - Black Doves
Anna Sawai - Shōgun
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Mejor actor de musical o comedia
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
Jean Smart - Hacks
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Mejor actor de reparto en serie
Tadonobu Asano - Shōgun
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Diego Luna - La máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Allison Janney - La diplomática
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Mejor miniserie, serie antológica o película
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
CINE
Mejor drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Mejor musical o comedia
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Desempeño notable en la taquilla
Deadpool & Wolverine
Intensamente 2
Gladiador 2
Wicked
Beetlejuice
Robot Salvaje
Twisters
Alien: Romulus
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
All We Imagine as Light - India
Emilia Pérez - Francia
The Girl With the Needle - Dinamarca
I’m Still Here - Brasil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Alemania
Vermiglio - Italia
Mejor animación
Flow
Intensamente 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Robot Salvaje
Mejor actor de drama
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell - Hit Man
Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Mejor actriz de drama
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
Cate Blanchett - Lee
Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical
Amy Adams - Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore The Substance
Zendaya - Challengers
Mejor actor de reparto
Denzel Washington - Gladiador II
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Yura Borisov - Anora
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Mejor actriz de reparto
Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldana – Emilia Perez
Mejor dirección
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
Sean Baker - Anora
Edward Berger - Conclave
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
Mejor guion
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Mejor banda sonora
Conclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Perez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two
Mejor canción original
The Last Showgirl - “Beautiful That Way”
Challengers - “Compress/Repress”
Emilia Pérez - “El Mal”
Better Man - “Forbidden Road”
Robot Salvaje - “Kiss the Sky”
Emilia Pérez - “Mi Camino”