Los grandes finalistas de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2024

Telemundo y Billboard ya anunciaron la lista oficial de los 86 cantantes y grupos musicales finalistas para los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2024. La lista es liderada por la cantante y compositora colombiana del género urbano Karol G, quien tiene 17 menciones, seguida del cantautor de música regional mexicana Peso Pluma y el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, ambos aparecen como finalistas para 15 premios cada uno, mientras que el cantautor colombiano Feid les sigue con 11 postulaciones. Por su parte, el grupo regional mexicano de California, Fuerza Regida, destaca con ocho menciones. Este año los galardones se entregarán en 49 categorías que abarcan los principales géneros de la industria de la música latina desde el Latin Pop al Tropical, el Latin Rhythm y el Regional Mexicano. Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2024 tendrán lugar en Miami, Florida, y serán transmitidos el domingo, 20 de octubre a las 9pm/8c por Telemundo y la app de Telemundo.

CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS

Artista del Año · Bad Bunny · Fuerza Regida · Junior H · Karol G · Peso Pluma Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New: · Gabito Ballesteros · Oscar Maydon · Tito Double P · Xavi · Young Miko Gira del Año / Tour of the Year: · Bad Bunny · Karol G · Luis Miguel · RBD Artista Crossover del Año /Crossover Artist of the Year: · ATL Jacob · Cardi B · Marshmello · Rema · Tiesto Global 200 Artista Latino del Año /Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year: · Bad Bunny · Feid · Karol G · Peso Pluma · Xavi

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year: · Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro” · Feid & ATL Jacob, “Luna” · FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only” · Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona” · Myke Towers, “Lala” “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year: · Bad Bunny, “Monaco” · Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro” · FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only” · Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona” · Xavi, “La Diabla” “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: · Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro” · FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only” · Fuerza Regida & Marshmello, “Harley Quinn” · Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona” · Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga” “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: · Bad Bunny · Feid · Junior H · Peso Pluma · Xavi “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: · Anitta · Kali Uchis · Karol G · Shakira · Young Miko

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: · Eslabon Armado · Fuerza Regida · Grupo Firme · Grupo Frontera · Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: · Double P · Interscope Capitol Labels Group · Rimas · Sony Music Latin · Warner Latina Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year: · Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro” · Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” · Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona” · Myke Towers, “La Falda” · Myke Towers, “Lala” Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year: · Interscope Capitol Labels Group · Rimas · Sony Music Latin · Universal Music Latin Entertainment · Warner Latina Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year: · Bad Bunny, “Monaco” · Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” · Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” · Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona” · Xavi, “La Diabla” Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year: · Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro” · Calle 24, Chino Pacas & Fuerza Regida, “Que Onda” · Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona” · Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga” · Xavi, “La Diabla”

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year: · Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana · Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada · Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo · Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II · Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: · Bad Bunny · Feid · Junior H · Peso Pluma · Rauw Alejandro

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: · Becky G · Kali Uchis · Karol G · Shakira · Young Miko “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: · Eslabon Armado · Fuerza Regida · Grupo Frontera · Grupo Marca Registrada “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: · Double P · Interscope Capitol Label Group · Rimas · Sony Music Latin · Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORĺA LATIN POP

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista /Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: · Enrique Iglesias · Kali Uchis · Luis Fonsi · Sebastián Yatra · Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: · Camila · La Oreja De Van Gogh · Maná · Piso 21 · Reik Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year: · Danny Ocean, “Amor” · Maná & Edén Muñoz, “Amor Clandestino” · Piso 21 & Wisin, “La Misión” · Reik, “Abril” · Venesti, Nacho & Maffio, “No Es Normal” “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: · AP Global · Interscope Capitol Labels Group · Sony Music Latin · Universal Music Latin Entertainment · Warner Latina Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year: · Chayanne, Bailemos Otra Vez · Jay Wheeler, Música Buena Para Días Malos · Kali Uchis, Orquídeas · Kany García, García · Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: · Columbia · Interscope Capitol Labels Group · Sony Music Latin · Universal Music Latin Entertainment · Warner Latina

CATEGORĺA TROPICAL

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: · Juan Luis Guerra · Luis Figueroa · Marc Anthony · Prince Royce · Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: · Gente de Zona · Grupo Niche · La Sonora Dinamita · Monchy & Alexandra Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year: · Luis Figueroa, “Bandido” · Marc Anthony, “Punta Cana” · Myke Towers, “La Capi” · Prince Royce & Gabito Ballesteros, “Cosas De La Peda” · Victor Manuelle feat. Frankie Ruiz, “Otra Noche Más” “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year: · Interscope Capitol Labels Group · Magnus · Rimas · Sony Music Latin · Warner Latina Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Album of the Year: · Camilo, Cuatro · Marc Anthony, Muevense · Prince Royce, Llamada Perdida “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year: · Discos Fuentes · Sony Music Latin · The Orchard · Universal Music Enterprises · Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: · Bad Bunny · Feid · Karol G · Myke Towers · Rauw Alejandro Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: · Baby Rasta & Gringo · Jowell & Randy · Mambo Kingz · Wisin & Yandel · Zion & Lennox

