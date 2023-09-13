Estos son todos los ganadores de los Premios MTV VMAs 2023

La cantante Taylor Swift fue elegida como la artista del año y su “Eras Tour” fue el ganador del espectáculo del verano, en lista de los ganadores de los MTV su vídeo “Anti-Hero” le otorgó dos premios técnicos, mejor cinematografía y mejores efectos visuales.
Además, tres de los artistas latinos que triunfaron en la gala fueron Shakira y Karol G, que se llevaron el premio a la mejor colaboración por su canción “TQM”, y Anita que ganó en la categoría mejor latino por ”Funk Rave”.
Puede Leer: Shakira y Karol G ganan “Mejor Colaboración” con “TQG” en los MTV VMAs
Estos son los otros artistas que se llevaron los trofeos a casa:
Vídeo del año
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Artista del año
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del año
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor artista nuevo
GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
GANADORA: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii – Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma – Double P Records
PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
Mejor colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
GANADORAS: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Mejor pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
GANADORA: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
GANADORA: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution
Mejor alternativo
blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
GANADORES: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records
Mejor rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
GANADOR: Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records
Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records
Mejor latino
GANADORA: Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment
Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Rosalía – “Despechá” – Columbia Records
Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-pop
aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
GANADORES: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Mejor afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
GANADORAS: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
Video para bien
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
GANADOR: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin
Actuación push del año
Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records
Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
Febrero 2023: Armani White – “Goated” – Def Jam
Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records
GANADOR: Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records
Mejor dirección
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirigido por Tanu Muiño
Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Dirigido por Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografíaAdele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematografía por Russ Fraser
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Rina Yang
Mejores efectos visuales
Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Efectos visuales por Thomas Bailey y Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Chelsea Delfino y Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Efectos visuales por Carbon
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt y Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt / FRENDER
GANADORA: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Parliament
Mejor coreografía
GANADORES: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Coreografía por Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Coreografía por Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Coreografía por Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Coreografía por (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor dirección de arte
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
GANADOR: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Dirección de arte por Niko Philipides
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Kate Bunch
Mejor edición
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editado por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editado por Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Editado por Brandan Walter
GANADORES: Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Editado por Sofia Kerpan y David Checel
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Editado por Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Editado por Chancler Haynes.