Demandan a Kevin Spacey por abuso

Hotties, #StarTrekDiscovery actor #AnthonyRapp is suing #KevinSpacey for an alleged sexual assault ... and now there's another plaintiff making an additional claim. Rapp filed suit in NYC claiming he met the disgraced actor in 1986 while performing on Broadway in "Precious Sons." Rapp claims Spacey invited him, 14 at the time, to a party at his home on the East Side of Manhattan. Rapp alleges Spacey, without consent, made an unwanted sexual advance and grabbed his buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on his body.