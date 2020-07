Paris Jackson: "Yo me cortaba y me quemaba"

View this post on Instagram

it was a real pain in the ass to get it all done and took forever but we really hope you guys enjoy it. i would, however, like to clarify to some of the viewers, especially to the younger ones, that although the title says “unfiltered,” there were some filters. disclaimer ! there were times during the interviews and our onstage performances, that i had hair and makeup and fancy lighting. this is very common for projects like this, but i also don’t want there to be any mistake with the younger audience about how “unfiltered” it is. i don’t want you guys comparing your behind the scenes to my highlight reel. that being said i really hope you guys enjoy it ♥️