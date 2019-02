Lady Gaga acudió a los Grammy sin su anillo de compromiso

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to @ladygaga for her not so recent engagement to bf Christian Carino! Known to keep her private life out of the public eye, it appears she has actually been engaged for months! We would expect nothing less than a super unique bauble. Her pink sapphire/diamond ring cost a reported 1.5 million dollars ???. It's approx 7-8 CTS and is surrounded by atleast 5 CTS of diamond in an oval looking floral setting. Make it with moissanite for less than $6k Canadian!