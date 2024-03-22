Trajes de baño: colores y diseños “trendy” para este verano

Además del movimiento más amplio hacia la sostenibilidad y la comodidad, actualmente también se exhiben algunas tendencias interesantes en trajes de baño.
Los bañadores de este año se basan en colores naturales: azul, verde, marrón y colores neutros.Desde paneles brillantes y técnicas de modelado invisibles hasta estética viral, estas son las tendencias que verás en todas las playas este año.
La estética “coquette”. Está en todas partes: desde moda hasta joyería, desde teléfonos hasta cabello y zapatos.Y ahora bañadores. El fenómeno de la coquetería (o la obsesión por la estética ultrafemenina) no sorprenderá a nadie y se prolongará hasta el verano.Prepárate con muchos lazos rosas, volantes y volantes.
“Bandeaus”.Tal vez sea un retroceso a la estética de los años 70, pero ahora los bandeaus han vuelto. No hay nada peor que usar un atuendo elegante, exponerse demasiado al sol y luego pasar el resto del verano tratando de igualar el bronceado.
Minimalismo de los años 90: las formas minimalistas, las líneas limpias y los colores fuertes (como tu negro favorito) suelen ser clásicos de la moda, pero combinan especialmente bien con la natación.
”Las clásicas medias hasta el muslo y los glúteos puntiagudos siempre estarán de moda, pero este año especialmente habrá una gran demanda de modelos de los 90, pantalones de talle bajo que encubran”, dice la diseñadora de trajes de baño Sienna Gomez..”..
“Como equipo de diseño, nos centramos más en prendas de talle bajo y cintura alta porque ayudan a alargar el torso y las piernas y favorecen todo tipo de cuerpo.”La modestia está de moda.”
