Suspenden búsqueda de nueve cubanos desaparecidos tras naufragio en Florida

#BreakingNews @USCG suspended the search for the nine missing Cubans approximately 26 miles southeast of #KeyWest, Friday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., pending the development of new information. #DontTakeToTheSeas #Storm21



Read more at: https://t.co/j23FkI23l3@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/uBCFz3saWv