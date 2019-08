Cumbre Tuxtla crea coalición para generar empleo masivo en la región

#ECLAC's Executive Secretary @aliciabarcena and #UN's Resident Coordinator #Honduras @GarafulicIgor, met today with President @JuanOrlandoH, Minister for Foreign Affairs @lisandrorosales and @VinicioCerezo General Secretary of @sg_sica, in the framework of the #Tuxtla Summit. pic.twitter.com/M8bY2ZLDkk