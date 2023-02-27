Más cadáveres llegan a costa de Italia tras naufragio de barco con migrantes

Un naufragio en Crotone dejó 62 migrantes muertos y varios desaparecidos.
Italian Coast Guards officier and divers of the Firefighters Corps near the body of a dead migrant on February 27, 2023 at the beach of Le Castella in Isola di Capo Rizzuto, south of Crotone, after a migrants' boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region. - At least 59 migrants, including 11 children and a newborn baby, died after their overloaded boat sank early on February 26, 2023 in stormy seas off Italy's southern Calabria region, officials said. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)
En Le Castella, donde una fortaleza del siglo XV domina la costa, un periodista de AFP asistió a las operaciones de los guardacostas que recuperaron el cuerpo de una mujer, de unos veinte años.
Responsables locales indicaron que la búsqueda continúa por unos 20 posibles desaparecidos, aunque los supervivientes han dado versiones diferentes sobre cuántas personas se encontraban en el barco.
La ONG italiana Save the Children indicó en Twitter que se hizo cargo de supervivientes oriundos de Afganistán, Pakistán, Somalia y Siria, entre ellos una decenas de menores que viajaban con sus familias. “Hay muchos menores desaparecidos”, agregó.
La embarcación había partido de Esmirna en Turquía la semana pasada, y tres de las personas responsables de traficar migrantes ilegales ya fueron detenidos, mientras que la policía busca a un cuarto sospechoso, informaron este lunes los medios italianos.