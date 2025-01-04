Todo listo para la 82 edición de los Globos de Oro

Elton John, Demi Moore y Salma Hayek serán algunas de las celebridades que presentarán premios en la próxima edición de los Globos de Oro que se llevará a cabo este domingo 5 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, anunció la organización.
A John, Moore y Hayek, se sumarán actores como Vin Diesel, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Dwayne Johnson, Anya TaylorJoy, Ariana DeBose o Aubrey Plaza.
Asimismo, el dos veces ganador de un Globo de Oro Colin Farrell, la galardonada actriz Glenn Close, el venezolano Édgar Ramírez y las actrices Kate Hudson, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis y Margaret Qualley, también destacan de una lista que agrupa a más de 40 personalidades.
La 82 edición de los Globos de Oro se emitirá en directo a partir de las 7 pm por los canales TNT Latinoamérica y CBS y también se podrá ver en streaming a través de las plataformas Paramount+ y MAX.
Histórico.
El evento, en el que el musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ lidera las nominaciones de este año con diez, tendrá como anfitriona a la cómica Nikki Glaser, quien se convertirá en la primera mujer en presentar los Globos de Oro en solitario.
Glaser es una comediante, presentadora de podcast y de televisión. Ella es oriunda de Cincinnati, Ohio.
Además.
A “Emilia Pérez”, del director Jacques Audiard, le sigue la película ‘The Brutalist’ de Brady Corbet, con siete nominaciones, mientras que la serie ‘The Bear’ capitanea los apartados televisivos de esta entrega con cinco nominaciones seguida de ‘Shōgun’ y ‘Only Murders in the Building’ con cuatro cada una.
El premio Cecil B. DeMille, que honra la trayectoria cinematográfica, será entregado a Viola Davis, mientras que el premio Carol Burnett, que reconoce las contribuciones a la televisión, le será otorgado a Ted Danson.
Lista de nominados:
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Selena Gómez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMÁTICA
“The Day of the Jackal”
“The Diplomat”
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
“Shōgun”
“Slow Horses”
“Squid Game”
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“The Gentlemen”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
MEJOR MINISERIE DE TELEVISIÓN O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
“Baby Reindeer”
“Disclaimer”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“The Penguin” “Ripley”
“True Detective: Night Country”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
CINE MEJOR PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
“Anora” “Challengers”
“Emilia Pérez”
“A Real Pain”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”
MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA
“The Brutalist”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Nickel Boys”
“September 5”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
“All We Imagine as Light”
“Emilia Pérez”
“The Girl With the Needle”
“I’m Still Here”
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
“Vermiglio”
MEJOR GUIÓN
“Emilia Pérez”
“Anora”
“The Brutalist”
“A Real Pain”
“The Substance”
“Conclave”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”
“Compress/Repress” de “Challengers”
“El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez”
“Better Man” de “Forbidden Road”
“Kiss the Sky” de “The Wild Robot”
“Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Selena Gómez, “Emilia Pérez”
Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Yura Borisov, “Anora”
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Edward Norton,
“A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”
MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Jesse Eisenberg - “A Real Pain”
Hugh Grant - “Heretic”
Gabriel LaBelle - “Saturday Night”
Jesse Plemons - “Kinds of Kindness”
Glen Powell - “Hit Man”
Sebastian Stan - “A Different Man”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Zendaya, “Challengers”
MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA - DRAMA
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Daniel Craig, “Queer”
Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA - DRAMA
Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
Angelina Jolie, “María”
Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
Kate Winslet, “Lee”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard - “Emilia Pérez”
Sean Baker - “Anora”
Edward Berger - “Conclave”
Brady Corbet - “The Brutalist”
Coralie Fargeat - “The Substance”
Payal Kapadia - “All We Imagine as Light”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
“Flow”
“Inside Out 2”
“Memoir of a Snail”
“Moana 2”
“Wallace & Gromit: VMF”
“The Wild Robot