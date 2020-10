Lori Loughlin se entrega para cumplir su sentencia

View this post on Instagram

PRISON TIME: Actress Lori Loughlin reported to federal prison in Dublin, California, today to begin her 2-month sentence in a college admissions bribery scandal. . In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. . Prosecutors said Giannulli didn’t report to prison with Loughlin on Friday. . . #loriloughlin #breakingnews #hollywood #southerncalifornia #alert #news #checkthisout #scandal #trending