Felicity Huffman Completes 11 Days in Prison Following College Admissions Scandal -blogged by @cabbagepatchgrl - White privilege strikes again. It looks like #FelicityHuffman has completed 11 out of her 14 days in prison following her conviction in the college admissions scandal case. Back in May, the actress pleaded guilty to participating in the college admissions scandal by paying a proctor to alter answers on her daughter's SAT exam. According to People magazine, Huffman has served and completed her brief sentence in jail and was issued 250 hours of community service while being under supervised release. The actress has recently filed documents to obtain the return of her passport and is looking to get back into acting. Also involved in the college admission scandal is actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli who pleaded guilty as well. They both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery as well as several other conspiracy charges. Loughlin will serve two months in jail and pay a $150,000 fine and she must complete 100 hours of community service along with two years of supervised release. Her husband Giannulli will serve 5 months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine along with two years of supervised release, and complete 250 hours of community service. The couple has been ordered to report to jail on Nov. 19.