$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

<a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.laprensa.hn/premium" target="_blank">LA PRENSA Premium</a> recopiló los momentos más importantes del 2022 en <b>San Pedro Sula</b>. Los hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula pasan desde inauguraciones de obras de infraestructura hasta llegar a acontecimientos políticos y muertes emblemáticas.<b><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.laprensa.hn/iniciar-sesion" target="_blank">Regístrese aquí para acceder a LA PRENSA Premium</a></b>