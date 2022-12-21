$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

Más de 15 proyectos privados de inversión nacional y extranjera no se han construido en la ciudad por falta de capacidad de la Empresa Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (Enee) para abastecerlos del servicio eléctrico. En la Capital Industrial, el crecimiento comercial y residencial ha sido considerable en los últimos años, sin embargo, la Enee no ha tenido la misma evolución y continúa operando con las mismas subestaciones y los circuitos saturados. Actualmente hay dos situaciones: inversiones que no se llevan a cabo porque la estatal no puede garantizar el servicio, y empresas que se atreven e invierten en sus propios sistemas eléctricos. Esto último maximiza el costo de la obra, aunque luego, la Enee les retorna esa inversión por medio del débito en la factura del consumo de energía mensual. Desde hace varios años, muchos de los nuevos proyectos ha hecho sus propias inversiones en líneas de transmisión para poder funcionar, como es el caso de Altia Smart City, Century Business Square, Plaza Comercial La Foresta, Plaza comercial Numa y la primera etapa de condominios Hábitat.