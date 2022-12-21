PREMIUM

Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

Se inauguró el intercambiador del este y la comuna promete dos grandes bulevares para enero de 2023.

Foto:

Rolando Contreras y Roberto Contreras asumieron la alcaldía de forma consecutiva.

Por: Unidad de datos e investigación

5 min. de lectura

LA PRENSA Premium recopiló los momentos más importantes del 2022 en San Pedro Sula. Los hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula pasan desde inauguraciones de obras de infraestructura hasta llegar a acontecimientos políticos y muertes emblemáticas.

1). Por primera vez 2 hermanos se convierten en alcaldes

Rolando Contreras y Roberto Contreras asumieron la alcaldía de forma consecutiva y, por primera vez, dos hermanos estuvieron al frente de este municipio. Roberto Contreras era el candidato oficial de la alianza del partido Libre y Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH), sin embargo, el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), con base en el artículo 115 de la Ley Electoral de Honduras, lo inhabilitó en noviembre de 2021 para el cargo, pues este ya se había inscrito como candidato independiente previamente. Contreras anunció su precandidatura a alcalde por el movimiento Yanista en octubre de 2020, pero se dio a conocer su renuncia el 8 de enero de 2021. Pasadas las elecciones primarias, Contreras inscribió su candidatura independiente, pero el 20 de octubre de 2021 renunció. De forma sorpresiva condicionó su renuncia ante el CNE para ser inscrito como candidato representando a la Alianza. Sin embargo, al negársele la oportunidad, se inscribió a su hermano Rolando, quien ocupó la casilla en las generales de noviembre de 2021. Tras recibir la banda, renunció junto al vicealcalde Omar Menjívar para que Roberto asumiera como alcalde el 9 de febrero de 2022.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

2). Anuncian la construcción de dos bulevares

El alcalde Roberto Contreras anunció la realización de 13 obras que forman parte de la pavimentación de los bulevares de los sectores Jucutuma y El Carmen, las cuales ascenderán a un monto de 600 millones de lempiras y se ejecutarán a través del Consorcio Siglo 21. Durante 2021 y 2022 los habitantes de sector Jucutuma realizaron diversas protestas para exigir el mejoramiento de esta vía. Se había dicho que iniciarían obras en octubre, pero luego se afirmó que arrancarán en enero de 2023. Esta es una de las obras más esperadas en la ciudad.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

3). Intervienen Aduana La Mesa por irregularidades

El 13 de noviembre de 2022, en el aeropuerto Ramón Villeda Morales, la aduana La Mesa fue intervenida por Aduanas de Honduras y la Policía Nacional. Fausto Cálix, titular de Aduanas, informó que una comisión interventora estaría a cargo de la investigación y operatividad de la misma. Recordó que históricamente esta aduana es la que más irregularidades ha presentado, pues se han encontrado lotes de armas. Esa comisión aún está a cargo de la aduana y Cálix afirmó que informarán los resultados de los hallazgos y se mejorarán los tiempos de los procesos con tecnología.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

4). Después de 2 años se retomó la Feria Juniana

La Feria Juniana se realizó en 2022 tras dos años de suspensión por la pandemia de covid y dejó una derrama económica superior a los 500 millones, según las autoridades municipales. La ciudad celebró sus 486 años a lo grande con carnavalitos en barrios y colonias y actividades en Expocentro, Campo Agas, Zona Juniana, la Plaza de las Banderas, el tradicional desfile hípico y el de carrozas. Los juegos mecánicos fueron abarrotados. Más de 600 mil personas disfrutaron de dos semanas de actividades y la derrama monetaria fue superior a la de 2019, según las autoridades.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

5). Muere el ícono Chico Saybe

El 22 de febrero de 2022 falleció el ingeniero José Francisco Saybe, quien sobresalió por su enorme aporte a la cultura en el país al fundar el Círculo Teatral Sampedrano (CTS). Don Chico, como cariñosamente se le conocía, pasó sus últimos cinco meses internado en centros hospitalarios locales y en Estados Unidos. Don Chico nació en La Ceiba, pero era un sampedrano de corazón, y depositó en esta ciudad años de trabajo como profesional de la ingeniería civil, pero también su legado artístico en el teatro. En 2019, don Chico celebró a lo grande los 50 años de fundación del CTS. En su vida dirigió y produjo más de 150 obras teatrales.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

6). Intercambiador habilitado

El intercambiador del bulevar del este con la 33 calle fue habilitado por completo a inicios de esta semana. Este consta de tres niveles, dos de ellos puentes a desnivel. Esta obra constituye la más grande de la ciudad con 495 metros. La construcción inició el 1 de junio de 2021. Con esta obra, junto a los intercambiadores de los bulevares del sur y norte, suman tres los construidos en la ciudad por el Consorcio Siglo 21. La obra da la bienvenida a los visitantes que llegan por el aeropuerto Ramón Villeda Morales y los que vienen de La Lima y se dirigen hacia la 33 calle. Esto genera mayor plusvalía en esta zona industrial domiciliar.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

7). Vuelven los conciertos a SPS

Diversos artistas volvieron a presentarse en la Capital Industrial luego de la afectación y cierre generado por la pandemia y en 2022 estos espectáculos dejaron a la alcaldía una suma de 8.1 millones de lempiras hasta la primera semana de diciembre. Aunque en la capital se realizaron 18 conciertos, la comuna de Tegucigalpa recaudó 4.6 millones mientras que San Pedro Sula con solo 5 recaudó casi el doble, en parte debido a la gran asistencia de personas a estos eventos. El concierto del año en la ciudad fue el de Bad Bunny, el cual se estima que dejó más de 2 millones a la comuna y tuvo una asistencia de al menos 35 mil personas.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

8). La Prensa lanza muro de registro

En octubre, en su 58 aniversario, LA PRENSA -el diario líder de Honduras- lanzó su muro de registro en su sitio www.laprensa.hn, un paso en la innovación y el periodismo digital. El propósito de esto es conectar con las audiencias, ofreciendo contenido periodístico de alto valor, con nuevas experiencias de lectura, navegación y personalización. De esta forma LA PRENSA se posiciona a la vanguardia junto con otros diarios de América Latina que le han apostado al muro de registro como la vía idónea hacia la fidelización de sus usuarios y la incursión en el modelo de suscripciones digitales. LA PRENSA es el sitio web más leído de Honduras.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

9). Falta de energía frena inversión

Más de 15 proyectos privados de inversión nacional y extranjera no se han construido en la ciudad por falta de capacidad de la Empresa Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (Enee) para abastecerlos del servicio eléctrico. En la Capital Industrial, el crecimiento comercial y residencial ha sido considerable en los últimos años, sin embargo, la Enee no ha tenido la misma evolución y continúa operando con las mismas subestaciones y los circuitos saturados. Actualmente hay dos situaciones: inversiones que no se llevan a cabo porque la estatal no puede garantizar el servicio, y empresas que se atreven e invierten en sus propios sistemas eléctricos. Esto último maximiza el costo de la obra, aunque luego, la Enee les retorna esa inversión por medio del débito en la factura del consumo de energía mensual. Desde hace varios años, muchos de los nuevos proyectos ha hecho sus propias inversiones en líneas de transmisión para poder funcionar, como es el caso de Altia Smart City, Century Business Square, Plaza Comercial La Foresta, Plaza comercial Numa y la primera etapa de condominios Hábitat.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula

10). Trasplante de riñón en el IHSS

En octubre de 2022, médicos del Instituto Hondureño de Seguridad Social (IHSS) en San Pedro Sula realizaron el primer trasplante de riñón. Este procedimiento se lo realizaron a una mujer de 48 años luego de cuidadosos exámenes. La donante fue una hermana de la mujer operada. Suyapa Mejía, directora médica del IHSS en esta región, informó que en el proceso se involucraron varios médicos y personal del área administrativa. Siempre en el IHSS de San Pedro Sula, Mighty Avelar, una paciente adolescente diabética, recibió la primera bomba de insulina. Esta tecnología, que tiene décadas de estar en el mercado mundial, era un sueño para los pacientes diabéticos del Seguro por su alto costo. Sin embargo, la institución traerá lotes para poder satisfacer la necesidad. Esta bomba sustituye la aplicación manual diaria de insulina y también mide los niveles de la misma en la sangre sin la necesidad de estar pinchando los dedos del paciente. Con esto Honduras se convirtió en el tercer país de América Latina en usar esta tecnología a nivel público, según detallaron las autoridades del centro.

$!Claves 2022: Hechos de impacto en San Pedro Sula
