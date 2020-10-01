Silverado trail, el paraíso vinícola reducido a cenizas por incendios en California

El Glass Fire destruyó gran parte de los famosos viñedos de Napa, California.

01.10.2020 / Fotos: AFP/EFE

TOPSHOT - The remains of a golf cart burned by the Glass Fire sits next to a vineyard at Calistoga Ranch in Calistoga, Napa Valley, California on September 30, 2020. - Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous wine region and killed three people exploded in size Tuesday as firefighters faced a weeks-long battle to contain the blazes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP)