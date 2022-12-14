Estado de emergencia en Perú ante el aumento de las violentas protestas

La crisis política se agrava en Perú ante las violentas manifestaciones contra el Gobierno de Boluarte.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo march to the center of the city of Arequipa, Peru, with a strong police contingent demanding the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo, on December 14, 2022. - Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, accused of "rebellion" and "conspiracy", will continue to be detained at a police base after an appeals court declared his request for freedom unfounded on Tuesday while protests that have left seven dead and 200 injured continue. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP)
Members of the police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo while they march to the center of the city of Arequipa, Peru, demanding the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo, on December 14, 2022. - Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, accused of "rebellion" and "conspiracy", will continue to be detained at a police base after an appeals court declared his request for freedom unfounded on Tuesday while protests that have left seven dead and 200 injured continue. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP)
Supporters of Peruvian former President Pedro Castillo clash with the police during a demonstration demanding his release outside the police dependence DIROES in Ate, east of Lima, where Castillo is being held, on December 14, 2022. - Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, accused of "rebellion" and "conspiracy", will continue to be detained at a police base after an appeals court declared his request for freedom unfounded on Tuesday while protests that have left seven dead and 200 injured continue. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)
Institutions are guarded and secured by the military after violent protests demanding the closure of Congress and the release of former President Pedro Castillo in Arequipa, Peru, on December 14, 2022. - Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, accused of "rebellion" and "conspiracy", will continue to be detained at a police base after an appeals court declared his request for freedom unfounded on Tuesday while protests that have left seven dead and 200 injured continue. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP)
Supporters of Peruvian former President Pedro Castillo hold a demonstration demanding his release outside the police dependence DIROES in Ate, east of Lima, where Castillo is being held, on December 14, 2022. - Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, accused of "rebellion" and "conspiracy", will continue to be detained at a police base after an appeals court declared his request for freedom unfounded on Tuesday while protests that have left seven dead and 200 injured continue. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)
Un juez indicó que Castillo seguirá detenido otras 48 horas, a pesar de que este miércoles se cumple el plazo de siete días de detención que le impuso un juez tras su intento de disolver el Congreso y gobernar por decreto.
“¡Basta ya! Sigue el atropello, la humillación y el maltrato. Hoy vuelven a coartar mi libertad con 18 meses de prisión preventiva. Pido a la @CIDH que interceda por mis derechos y los derechos de mis hermanos peruanos que claman justicia”, tuiteó el expresidente.
“Hago responsables a los jueces y fiscales de lo que pase en el país. Millones de gracias a mis compatriotas por su cariño y apoyo. Solo el pueblo salva al pueblo”, dijo Castillo en Twitter.
Las protestas se han tornado violentas en varias regiones del país. En Cusco, la policía dispersó el miércoles con gases lacrimógenos a cientos de manifestantes cerca de la terminal aérea, que sigue cerrada. Centenares de pasajeros quedaron varados.
En Arequipa, segunda ciudad del país, los militares custodiaban locales públicos y el aeropuerto internacional -que los manifestantes intentaron tomar el lunes- para evitar actos de vandalismo.
“Pareciera que Lima es todo el Perú. Nuestro pedido es el cierre del Congreso y la renuncia inmediata de la señora Dina Boluarte”, dijo a la AFP Hugo Maquera, uno de los manifestantes que bloqueó el puente internacional de Ilave, en Puno, en la frontera con Bolivia.