Deportes

Southampton 0 - 1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Un gol de Bruno Fernandes dio continuidad a la mejoría del Manchester United, que salió con los tres puntos de St. Mary’s Stadium frente al Southampton para prolongar su despegue en la Premier League coincidiendo con el debut como ‘red’ de Carlos Henrique Casemiro.

OTRAS NOTICIAS EN LAPRENSA.HN