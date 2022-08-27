Deportes

Juventus 1-1 Roma (Serie A)

Pese a merecer un mejor resultado, principalmente por el trabajo del primer tiempo y un golazo de Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus tuvo que conformarse con un empate frente a Roma en el Allianz Stadium. Igualó 1-1 por la tercera fecha de la Serie A producto de su karma: una asistencia de Paulo Dybala.

OTRAS NOTICIAS EN LAPRENSA.HN