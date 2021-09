Mueren cinco marinos estadounidenses en accidente de helicóptero en las costas de California

TODAY: The #USNavy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. Search and rescue efforts have shifted to recovery operations. (1/2)



FILE PHOTO: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rFjAWsrRSU — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 4, 2021