¡Similar al ébola! La fiebre de Marburgo, el peligroso virus que enciende las alarmas en África

Gueckedou, where #Marburg has been confirmed in #Guinea, is also the same region where cases of the 2021 #Ebola outbreak & the 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak were initially detected. Efforts are underway to find the people who may have been in contact with the patient. pic.twitter.com/qxr925shyw — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 9, 2021