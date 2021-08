"Debe rendir cuentas": asistente ejecutiva del gobernador de Nueva York rompe el silencio

EXCLUSIVE: The aide who accused NY Gov. Cuomo of groping and sexually harassing her speaks publicly for the first time.



“I am more than Executive Assistant #1,” she tells @CBSThisMorning & @timesunion. Watch Monday at 7 a.m., only on CBS. https://t.co/QzD2Aal9Si pic.twitter.com/mvHDIiJH08 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 8, 2021