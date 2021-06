Arrestan a guatemalteca por abandonar a su bebé en un baño público de Los Ángeles

#LASD Investigators are seeking info about an abandoned baby found in #Lynwood & a person of interest.



Have info? Call Detectives at 562- 946-8232 or you can remain anonymous, by contacting @LACrimeStopper1 at (800) 222-TIPS



To view full story, visit: https://t.co/53YzrRwFm6 pic.twitter.com/GMfWt3Sb9e