EEUU decomisa más de 140 millones dólares en cocaína en operaciones marítimas

BREAKING: @USCG Cutter Tahoma crew offloads 7,500+ pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades, an estimated street value of $143.5M, after three interdictions in the Eastern Pacific. #CounterNarcotics #District7 #UnityofEffort #Miami @Southcom @USCGLANTAREA https://t.co/GwY697UoUX pic.twitter.com/9gv9gXkKkr