Ana, la primera tormenta tropical del año acecha en el Atlántico

May 20, 8 am EDT: NHC is monitoring a non-tropical low pressure system located 700 miles east of #Bermuda. The low is forecast to turn southwestward by tomorrow and is now likely to become a subtropical cyclone northeast of Bermuda on Friday.https://t.co/Xhmye8a8VH pic.twitter.com/HzLpbr4y59 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 20, 2021