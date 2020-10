Moschino da vida a marionetas para lanzar su colección SS2021

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @ninagarcia ・・・ Bravo my friend @itsjeremyscott for this BEAUTIFUL, CREATIVE & FUN @moschino show. You say that you “don’t speak Italian but I speak fashion”. You speak & dream fashion as we were all in are watching this show as it went live in our screens. The show must go on, dreams must go on, fashion must go on... keep speaking that language my friend. Very well done Jeremy ?❤️? #moschino #mfw #milanofashionweek