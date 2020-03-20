Médicos chinos celebran fin de epidemia de coronavirus en Wuhan

Wuhan, donde surgió coronavirus, ya no detecta nuevos casos de Covid 19.

20.03.2020 / fotos AFP/EFE

Medical staff cheer themselves up before going into an ICU ward for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 16, 2020. - China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on March 16 as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT