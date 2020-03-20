Fotogalerías

Médicos chinos celebran fin de epidemia de coronavirus en Wuhan

Wuhan, donde surgió coronavirus, ya no detecta nuevos casos de Covid 19.

20.03.2020 / fotos AFP/EFE
Medical staff cheer themselves up before going into an ICU ward for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 16, 2020. - China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on March 16 as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT
1/13
Medical staff cheer themselves up before going into an ICU ward for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 16, 2020. - China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on March 16 as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT
La Prensa

Otras fotogalerías

El rapero Drake se animó a compartir varias fotografías de su retoño en Instagram para confesar lo mucho que extraña a su familia durante estos días de aislamiento por el coronavirus.
Fotogalerías

Drake comparte primeras fotos de su bello hijo Adonis
Los reguetoneros Anuel AA y Karol G se han visto envuelto en una fuerte polémica en las redes sociales, por supuestos ataques transfóbicos a Bad Bunny a raíz de su último video 'Yo Perreo Sola'.
Fotogalerías

Anuel AA y Karol G en polémica por supuestos ataques transfóbicos a Bad Bunny
Aunque el gobierno de China prohibió 'completamente' el comercio y consumo de animales salvajes tras el surgimiento de la pandemia de coronavirus en un mercado de Wuhan, los comerciantes chinos han vuelto a sus viejas costumbres y han reanudado la venta de murciélagos, serpientes y otros animales salvajes tras la 'victoria' del país contra el letal virus.
Fotogalerías

Mercados chinos vuelven a vender murciélagos tras 'victoria' sobre coronavirus
Mientras hace cuarentena preventiva por el coronavirus, Angie Flores sorprendió a sus seguidores con una inusual sesión de fotos en traje de baño.
Fotogalerías

Angie Flores sorprende con fotos en traje de baño
Ante el coronavirus, Netflix no bajará la guardia y te presentará estos estrenos para hacer de abril un mes más llevadero.<br/><br/>En la cuarta temporada de 'La Casa de Papel', más de una vida corre peligro. El plan del Profesor comienza a desmoronarse, y los ladrones se enfrentan a enemigos tanto dentro como fuera del Banco de España. <br/><br/>3 de abril<br/>La Casa de Papel, temporada 4
Fotogalerías

Netflix: estrenos en abril para pasar la cuarentena
Tras unos días de inactividad en las redes, la actriz Aislinn Derbez volvió a sorprender en Instagram con unas fotografías en bikini, esto solo semanas después de anunciar su separación de Mauricio Ochmann en la misma esfera virtual.
Fotogalerías

Aislinn Derbez reaparece en Instagram con unas fotos en bikini
Ante la emergencia sanitaria en Nueva York por la pandemia de coronavirus, las autoridades ordenaron levantar un hospital de campaña en el famoso Central Park de la Gran Manzana para ayudar a tratar a pacientes infectados con el letal virus.
Fotogalerías

Nueva York abre un hospital de campaña en Central Park por emergencia de coronavirus
El delantero portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, es duramente cuestionado en Portugal luego de saltarse la cuarentena junto a su familia en plena pandemia del coronavirus. Fotos AFP.
Fotogalerías

Fotos: Cristiano Ronaldo desata polémica tras saltarse la cuarentena para pasear a sus hijos
El Gobierno de Donald Trump envió a cientos de militares que forman parte del Comando Norte del Ejército de los Estados Unidos, unidad a cargo de la Seguridad Nacional del país, al 'búnker más seguro del mundo' por la pandemia de coronavirus.
Fotogalerías

EEUU envía a sus generales al "búnker más seguro del mundo" por pandemia de coronavirus
Ella es Marla McCants una estadounidense de 50 años, pensaba al menos 800 libras, su historia cambió en un reality show.
Fotogalerías

"Una vez pesé 800 libras": Así luce Marla McCants después de perder casi 600 libras
Lionel Messi ha escogido a los 10 mejores futbolistas con los que le ha tocado estar en un campo de juego, ya sea como parte de su equipo o enfrentándolos. En la lista hay algunas sorpresas.
Fotogalerías

Messi elige sus 10 mejores futbolistas del mundo y deja por fuera a dos amigos
SIGUIENTE

Marketing