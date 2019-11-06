Fotogalerías

Familiares recuperaron restos de mormones asesinados por miedo de la policía

"La policía tenía miedo de ir" al lugar donde fueron asesinadas tres madres y sus hijos, relataron familiares de las víctimas.

06.11.2019 / Fotos: AFP
