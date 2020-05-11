Fotogalerías

Los españoles vuelven a brindar tras reapertura de restaurantes en fase 1 de desescalada

Terrazas y tiendas de gran parte de España reabren en fase 1 con estrictas medidas de seguridad.

11.05.2020 / Fotos: AFP, EFE
People take a selfie as they share a toast at a terrace bar in Palma de Mallorca on May 11, 2020, as Spain moved towards easing its strict lockdown in certain regions. - Spaniards returned to outdoor terraces at cafes and bars as around half of the country moved to the next phase of a gradual exit from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
1/13
People take a selfie as they share a toast at a terrace bar in Palma de Mallorca on May 11, 2020, as Spain moved towards easing its strict lockdown in certain regions. - Spaniards returned to outdoor terraces at cafes and bars as around half of the country moved to the next phase of a gradual exit from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
La Prensa

Otras fotogalerías

Ella es Yulia Posas, una hermosa chica nacida en Israel que comienza a destacar en el periodismo deportivo de Honduras. ¿Cómo llegó al territorio hondureño? Hoy te contamos sobre la vida de esta bella dama.
Fotogalerías

Yulia Posas, la chica de Israel que llegó a Honduras para destacar en el periodismo deportivo
El día para celebrar a las madres del mundo no fue tan brillante para estas celebridades que enfrentan momentos difíciles.
Fotogalerías

Famosos tienen amargo día de las madres
El mundo celebró un Día de las Madres diferente este 10 de mayo, con gran parte del planeta todavía en confinamiento por la pandemia de coronavirus que ya deja más de 280,000 muertos y unos 4 millones de infectados.
Fotogalerías

El mundo celebra el Día de las Madres de una manera diferente por el coronavirus
People take a selfie as they share a toast at a terrace bar in Palma de Mallorca on May 11, 2020, as Spain moved towards easing its strict lockdown in certain regions. - Spaniards returned to outdoor terraces at cafes and bars as around half of the country moved to the next phase of a gradual exit from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Fotogalerías

España celebra con brindis el fin del confinamiento en gran parte del país
El surfista estadounidense Ben Kelly murió en un ataque de tiburón registrado este fin de semana en una playa cerrada por las medidas de confinamiento por el coronavirus en Santa Cruz, California.
Fotogalerías

Muere surfista en ataque de tiburón en una playa cerrada de California
Los jugadores del Real Madrid volvieron este lunes al trabajo tras pasar la pasada semana las pruebas de detección del nuevo coronavirus. En la práctica solo una persona usó su respectiva mascarillas y se pudo ver el nuevo look de algunos futbolistas. Fotos Real Madrid.com
Fotogalerías

Nuevos looks y solo uno con mascarilla: Así fue el regreso a los entrenamientos del Real Madrid
Fotogalerías

Felices sin hijos: famosas que no han querido ser madres
Fotogalerías

Madres e hijas rivales: famosos con una pésima relación maternal
Al menos veinte personas han muerto de forma súbita en las calles de Nicaragua en las últimas dos semanas, algo inusual en el país centroamericano y que desata las alarmas en la población en medio de la pandemia del coronavirus.
Fotogalerías

Muertes en las calles y entierros nocturnos alertan a nicaragüenses por coronavirus
El presentador estrella del noticiero digital de Primer Impacto, Borja Voces vivió un momento irrepetible el pasado nueve de mayo en un en vivo del programa de noticias más importante de Univision.
Fotogalerías

"Extraño a mamá": Borja Voces llora en un vivo del noticiero Primer Impacto
Una vez que los hijos se convierten en adultos, y más que todo en padres, las frases y lecciones de sus madres tienen un nuevo significado y hasta aparecen en sus labios casi sin darse cuenta. Artistas como Luis Fonsi, Gloria Trevi o Natti Natasha compartieron los consejos que recuerdan de sus mamás.
Fotogalerías

"Mamá tenía razón", famosos latinos recuerdan las frases y consejos de sus madres
SIGUIENTE

Marketing